Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $67.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 747337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,976 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
