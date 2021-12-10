Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $67.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 747337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,976 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 216.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 666.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

