Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Trading Down 29.3% This Week

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00007910 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $96.19 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,017,606 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars.

