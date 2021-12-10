Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $23,343,755.20 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total transaction of $21,292,481.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total value of $38,266,161.92.

On Monday, October 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70.

GOOG stock opened at $2,962.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,883.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2,747.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.