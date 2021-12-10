alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALSRF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded alstria office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded alstria office REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded alstria office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ALSRF stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

