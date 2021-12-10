Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 426.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

