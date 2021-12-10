American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 54,698 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American Express were worth $22,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.