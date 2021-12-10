American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

