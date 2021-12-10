American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Jack E. Corrigan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AMH opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. B. Riley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

