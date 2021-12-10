American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Jack E. Corrigan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE AMH opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. B. Riley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
