American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

