America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $291.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.00 million and the lowest is $282.60 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $228.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMT. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $13,030,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRMT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,110. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

