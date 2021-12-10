Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $1.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USAS. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 344.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

