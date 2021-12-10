Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $198.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 331.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

