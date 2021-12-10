Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.78. Amyris shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 22,975 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRS. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amyris by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,981,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

