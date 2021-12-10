Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

ADI opened at $185.58 on Friday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $139.49 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.17.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

