Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Earnings of $26.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce $26.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.45 to $29.71. Alphabet posted earnings of $22.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $108.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $105.99 to $111.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $113.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.71 to $124.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,951.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,873.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2,712.83. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

