Analysts Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 million, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.