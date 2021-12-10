Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Announce $5.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce earnings per share of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.01 and the lowest is $5.06. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $10.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $27.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.84 to $27.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $17.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

Shares of LH stock traded up $6.42 on Friday, hitting $288.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,946. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 67.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 57,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.