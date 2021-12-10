Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce $119.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $119.53 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $96.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $381.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 273.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 54,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,084. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $538.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

