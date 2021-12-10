Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CVGI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 4,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 1,462,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 420,166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

