Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. Crocs posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Crocs by 97.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 495.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 30.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.01. 41,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,932. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.92. Crocs has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.