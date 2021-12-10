Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.29. CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,334. The company has a market cap of $414.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

