Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.03 Million

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $752.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $772.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $675.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $404,000.

Shares of SITE traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.18. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,978. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.19. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $139.75 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

