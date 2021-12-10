Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) PT at $26.95

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,270,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,917,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 530,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 409,900 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Altice USA by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 5,609,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

