Analysts Set Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) PT at €18.26

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.26 ($20.51).

CA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CA stock opened at €15.15 ($17.02) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.10. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($18.33) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($26.61).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

