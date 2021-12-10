Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $25.43

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.87. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
