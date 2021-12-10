Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $25.43

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 221.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 156,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.87. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

