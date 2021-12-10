Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $70.18

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.39.

Several research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

