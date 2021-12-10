Analyzing Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Gritstone bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gritstone bio $4.04 million 202.95 -$105.31 million ($1.28) -9.42

Cognition Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cognition Therapeutics and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 204.35%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Profitability

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Gritstone bio -155.88% -38.51% -30.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats Gritstone bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

