Andreas Wicki Sells 2,585 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25.

On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 192,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

