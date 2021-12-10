Andreas Wicki Sells 2,585 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25.
- On Monday, November 15th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $1,498,048.00.
Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 192,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
HRMY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
