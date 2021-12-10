ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Thomas Haughey Buys 2,500 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ANIP opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $549.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANIP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

