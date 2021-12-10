Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post $69.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $76.37 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $64.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $283.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $298.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $309.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ARI stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 1,231,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.6% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

