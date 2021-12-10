Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,201.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 70,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 33.3% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

