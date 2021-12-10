Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

