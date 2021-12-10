APY.Finance (APY) One Day Volume Tops $433,981.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $433,981.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.09 or 0.08424598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,527.52 or 0.99746673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002768 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,794,401 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

