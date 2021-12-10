ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $136.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Mark W. Mealy bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 251,395 shares of company stock worth $736,999. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.