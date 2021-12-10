ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.37.

Shares of ARX stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.29. 957,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.34. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.80 and a 12-month high of C$13.34. The stock has a market cap of C$7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.8933451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

