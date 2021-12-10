Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

ARCO stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,280,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,536 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,586,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

