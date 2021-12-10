Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells $254,680.00 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00.

ARCT traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,462. The company has a market cap of $911.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.71. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

