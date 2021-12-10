Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $78.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARES traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 454,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,316. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.