Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.
NYSE:AGX opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.55. Argan has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25.
In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
