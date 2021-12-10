Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

NYSE:AGX opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.55. Argan has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Argan by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Argan by 100.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Argan by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

