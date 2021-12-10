Argyle Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,446,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,893,000 after purchasing an additional 354,822 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 297,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

