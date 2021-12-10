Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after acquiring an additional 881,512 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after buying an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 323,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 254,624 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLO opened at $25.74 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

