ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Down 4.1%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART) shares traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 79,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 376,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

