Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,376,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after buying an additional 112,550 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.