Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBD shares. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE CBD opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

