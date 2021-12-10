Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,228 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,591,000. South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,893,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.68 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

