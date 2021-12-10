Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $174.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

