Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.94% from the company’s current price.

AIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Arteris has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

