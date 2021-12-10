Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Trading Down 6.8%

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 5,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 216,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

AIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

