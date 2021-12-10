Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,650

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 6,230 ($82.62) to GBX 6,650 ($88.18) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHT. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,800 ($76.91).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 6,328 ($83.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The stock has a market cap of £28.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,038.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,639.11. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,233 ($42.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.