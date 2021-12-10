ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 4,594.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,520.77 ($59.95).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($62.06) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) target price on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.31) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.71) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.67) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,834.64). Also, insider Mathew Dunn purchased 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.65) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($131,900.66). In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629.

LON ASC traded down GBX 109 ($1.45) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,413 ($32.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,574.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,650.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.50). The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

